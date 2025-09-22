Jaguars Foundation hosts fall-themed festival to help kids see clearly, Sept. 23

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jaguars Foundation and Sight For Kids will partner for an unforgettable night for more than 600 Boys & Girls Club youth. The event will bring essential eye care services to local students and provide dinner, entertainment, and appearances from current and former Jaguars players, Jaxson de Ville, and THE ROAR. Sight For Kids is a program by Johnson & Johnson and Lions Clubs International Foundation that provides free, comprehensive eye health services to students in underserved schools.

Research shows that 1 in 4 school-age children has a vision disorder, which can often be mislabeled as behavioral problems or learning disabilities. Eighty percent of vision issues identified in school-age children can be corrected with glasses. Healthy vision is more than just seeing clearly; it’s correlated to success in the classroom and beyond.

WHAT: During the event, children from underserved schools will participate in eye screenings, which are being conducted with the help of local organizations, including Vision is Priceless, Florida Heiken Children’s Vision Program, and volunteers from the Lions Clubs of District 35 L (Northern Florida).

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 23, 4-6:30 p.m.

WHERE: EverBank Stadium, Gallagher West Club

1 EverBank Stadium Drive, Jacksonville. Parking is available in lot M

WHO: More than 600 kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Florida will be in attendance with volunteers from Johnson & Johnson and select Jaguars players and Legends.

