The Jaguars Foundation’s 3rd Annual Community Day to take place on Aug. 8th.

Jacksonville, Fla. — Hundreds of volunteers from the Jacksonville business community will partner with the Jaguars Foundation this Friday, Aug. 8, during the 3rd annual Community Day presented by Florida Blue. The event aims to positively impact thousands of children, families, and military personnel by assembling care packages.

The event will be held at Toon Town Pickleball and kick off with speakers from the Jaguars Foundation and Florida Blue. Volunteers from Florida Blue, CSX, FIS, Regency Centers, and JEA will assemble care packages for Feeding Northeast Florida, St. Michael’s Soldiers, Changing Homelessness, Communities in Schools, and residents of OUTEAST.

The event will conclude with a DJ, tailgate games, lunch, and photo opportunities with Jaxson de Ville, as well as Jaguars Legends Josh Scobee and Aaron Beasley in attendance.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews