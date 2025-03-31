Jaguars’ Foye Oluokun is the epitome of consistency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars’ biggest issue across the last three seasons has been their consistency. Whether it’s Trevor Lawrence, the defense, or the team as a whole, it’s been the team’s consistency, or rather lack thereof, that has plagued them most.

The team and its players have shown flashes of greatness even, however, for one reason or another, they haven’t been able to piece the puzzle together.

It’s a big reason as to why the Jaguars elected to make changes to the front office and coaching staff. No Jaguars’ player embodies consistency more than Foye Oluokun.

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

With a defense set for an overhaul in the secondary and likely some new pieces along the defensive front, the linebacker unit might be the sole position group to remain the same.

At the center of it all stands Oluokun, who posted his fifth consecutive season with at least 100 combined tackles. Four games aside in 2024, Oluokun has also been exceptionally dependable, starting 17 games in each of the previous three seasons.

It’s that consistency that is the reason Oluokun led the NFL in tackles back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022. He just so happened to lead the NFL with 111 solo tackles in 2023 as well. Since 2021, no player has more tackles than Foye Oluokun’s 657 combined tackles. He’s 10th in career tackles among active players, despite being just 29 years old. It isn’t as though Oluokun is solely a stat-padder either.

His tackles have meant a lot to the team. Oluokun is near or at the top of the leaderboard in defensive stops year-in and year-out.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

A defensive stop is defined by any tackle which is defined as any tackle that results in a successful play for the defense. Oluokun led the league in 2022 and finished sixth in 2023.

He finished just one shy of team-leader Devin Lloyd this past season, despite missing four games. Statistically, this past season was a disappointment for Oluokun as it was for every Jaguars’ defensive player not named Travon Walker or Jarrian Jones. Even so, the Jaguars’ defense will be looking to Oluokun in 2025 for his leadership and consistency.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.