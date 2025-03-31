Jaguars head coach Liam Coen attends his first NFL owners’ meetings

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Check it off the list! Liam Coen took part in his first-ever NFL owners’ meeting as a head coach.

The football world gathered in South Florida to discuss potential rule changes, player safety, and meet with the media.

Action Sports Jax’s Brent Martineau got a chance to go one-on-one with the Jacksonville Jaguars’ new head coach on Monday as the league meetings started to get underway.

They spoke about the free agent signings, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, as well as the potential of drafting WR/CB Travis Hunter.

Hunter is a player, Coen said, you have to be fluid with because “you don’t want to put him in a box.”

