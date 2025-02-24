Jaguars head coach Liam Coen brings diverse route tree to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following the conclusion of the 2024 season, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan made a bold statement, claiming the Jaguars were the most predictable team in the NFL. In a lot of ways, he was right.

From personnel packages to rigid, archaic schemes, the Jaguars certainly tipped their hand on both sides of the ball. This included their route tree on offense.

It’s fascinating to watch how Doug Pederson’s offense evolved, or devolved, during his tenure in Jacksonville. One of the NFL’s most promising, young, dynamic offenses was so quickly seen through.

The Jaguars’ route tree in 2024 wasn’t pretty. Of their targeted routes, 44% were thrown to out routes and hitches. To add insult to injury, these routes generally don’t produce much after the catch or give receivers many opportunities to create on their own.

Fourth down conversions are changing the NFL

The mesh concept, containing crossers, was a staple of the Pederson offense. In 2022, the Jaguars targeted crossers 62 times, the 10th most in the NFL.

For reasons beyond my understanding, the Jaguars abandoned the route altogether. In 2023, they ranked 31st and this past season, the Jaguars ranked dead last in their use of the route.

Pederson and Trevor Lawrence both strayed away from in-breaking routes as a whole.

HC Liam Coen is big news for Jaguars' running backs

The Jaguars ranked 28th in their use of slants and 27th in their use of in/dig routes. Altogether, the Jaguars targeted the middle of the field 25th most among the NFL.

When they did throw crossers, slants, and digs, the Jaguars actually led the NFL, completing 80.3% of their attempts. The bonus is, these are routes that can allow receivers to make a play themselves.

Routes in the Pederson offense were especially important as the team led the NFL in targeted first reads every season with him at the helm. No offense relied more on their first reads than the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Now it’s time for Liam Coen. What is it that makes his offense so unique? Well as far as routes are concerned, his route tree is much more diverse. Coen relies more on screens, targets out of the backfield, and in-breaking routes than Pederson.

All of those routes allow the opportunity for the receiver to make a play, thereby making the quarterback’s job so much easier. Tampa Bay ranked 7th in the NFL as 55% of their passing yards came after the catch. To contrast, the Jaguars ranked 20th.

Keep in mind, this is Coen producing with a newly-signed quarterback, rookie running back, and 13 missed games between Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.

Coen’s Bucs led the NFL in yards and touchdowns off of screens. His usage of running backs in the passing game is also quite unique. The Bucs targeted their backs on 21% of dropbacks, fourth most of any team. Jacksonville ranked 24th.

Whatever the case, this will be a drastically different offense than Jags fans have seen the last three seasons. Coen was brought on to turn this offense around and get Lawrence going.

If his offensive success and scheme were any indication in Tampa Bay, he should do just fine here in Jacksonville. He brings with him a QB friendly system and a proven history fixing rushing attacks

