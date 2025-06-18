Jaguars to host Special Olympics Fantasy Camp

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the 6th annual Special Olympics Florida Fantasy Camp on Thursday, June 19.

The event will take place at the Miller Electric Center.

Nearly 40 Special Olympics athletes will join the Jaguars’ 2025 rookie class for a fun day of football.

Athletes will participate in drills based on NFL FLAG and Play 60 activities.

Before hitting the field, they’ll sign one-day contracts with the Jaguars, get custom jerseys, and take team photos.

The camp starts at 11 a.m. with signings and gear pick-up.

The skills camp with players begins at 12:30 p.m. on the indoor field.

Jaxson de Ville and members of THE ROAR will also be there.

This event is closed to the public.

Media are welcome to attend. Interviews will be available after the camp.

Photos and video can be provided upon request.

