Jaguars’ Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker primed to make history in 2025

Jacksonville, FLA. — It’s been a while since a recent Jacksonville Jaguars player has broken any franchise records. The last notable one was Maurice Jones-Drew, who broke Fred Taylor’s rushing touchdown mark in 2013.

Aside from that, many of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ franchise records have been long held by the likes of Mark Brunell, Jimmy Smith, and Rashean Mathis. In 2025, Josh Hines-Allen will have the opportunity to pass Tony Brackens as the Jaguars’ all-time sack leader.

Tony Brackens’ 55 career sacks have remained unbroken since his release and retirement in 2004. Since then, no one has really even come close… until now. Josh Hines-Allen, after 25.5 sacks the last two seasons, is on the doorstep of passing Brackens. He needs just two to tie.

While Hines-Allen figures to break the Jaguars’ all-time sack record at just 28 years old, Travon Walker is quickly climbing his way up the sack ranks as well. Walker, just 24 years old, is already ninth in sacks with 24 to his name.

If Walker is able to net himself a third consecutive double-digit sack season, he’ll comfortably be top five in franchise history. He would also become the first player in franchise history to post three double-digit sack seasons and to do it consecutively, no less.

That is incredible for someone who doesn’t even turn 25 years old until December. To add to Walker’s record ascent, he now needs just 13.5 sacks to tie Yannick Nagkoue for the third most in franchise history. That isn’t out of the realm of possibility in 2025, especially with his marked improvement.

The Jaguars’ pass-rush certainly was lackluster last season to say the least, however, the duo of Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker remains one of the league’s best tandems. They were the only pairing to both be featured inside the NFL’s Top-15 pressures list.

It’s almost a given that Hines-Allen will pass Brackens’ record this coming season. The question is how far he will separate himself from the pack and how closely Walker will tail him. It isn’t crazy to think these two could very well be first and second all-time in just a few more years.

