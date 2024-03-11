Jaguars need your help in choosing 30th anniversary logo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are asking fans to get involved with choosing a newly designed logo to be used exclusively throughout the 2024 season.

Fans will have the opportunity to vote on four logo options that were chosen out of an initial 20. The final design will serve as the 30th-anniversary logo to celebrate the spirit of the inaugural season.

The team said that fans can vote more than once. To do so, click here to visit the Vote for the 30th season logo webpage.

The winning logo will be unveiled at the Jaguars’ NFL Draft Party at EverBank Stadium on Thu., April 25. Once selected, Jags fans will see the logo throughout the year-long celebration. It will also appear on one-of-a-kind, 30th-season merchandise, players’ uniforms, the playing surface of EverBank Stadium, stadium signage, and across the Jaguars’ digital network.

Here are the four options the Jags have created for fans to vote on:

