JAGUARS NEWS: Mac is back

Jacksonville, Fla. — Mac Jones is coming back home to Jacksonville.

The former first-round pick of the New England Patriots will be traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars officially on Wednesday when the new league year begins at 4 p.m.

Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported the trade saying the Jaguars will give a sixth-round pick to the Patriots in return for Jones.

The expectation is Jones will be the Jaguars’ backup QB and replace CJ Beathard, but Beathard is still under contract with the Jags.

Jones was drafted by the Patriots 15th overall out of Alabama in the same 2021 NFL Draft as the Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence first overall.

Jones won a national championship at Alabama and was a bit of a surprise story to end up in the first round of the draft, but he played his way into that spot his final year with the Crimson Tide.

Jones played his high school football at Bolles under the late Corky Rogers.

Jones had a good rookie season in the NFL with the Patriots helping them to the postseason, but the last two years have been tumultuous. The Patriots didn’t have a true offensive coordinator during Jones’s second season and last year he seemed to fall out of favor within the organization. Jones was benched multiple times in the last couple of years in favor of Bailey Zappe.

The Jaguars will have Jones under contract for the 2024 season and then he will likely become a free agent going into 2025. Lawrence is playing on the final year of his rookie contract, but every expectation is the Jaguars will work out a long-term deal with their franchise quarterback in the future.

