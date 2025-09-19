Jaguars prepare for game against Texans, celebrate Hispanic Heritage at Everbank Stadium

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to face the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 21, at EverBank Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.

The game is part of the Jaguars’ efforts to improve their season record to 2-1 against a divisional opponent. Fans attending the game are encouraged to plan due to ongoing construction around the stadium and potential traffic impacts.

The Jaguars are celebrating Hispanic Heritage as the theme for this game, and fans will see the team donning their Prowler Throwbacks uniform combination. With construction on the Stadium of the Future and the adjacent Shipyards, fans should be aware of changes to parking and stadium entry procedures.

To accommodate fans in the Florida heat, the Jaguars are allowing each ticket holder to bring two commercially branded, factory-sealed, plastic bottles of water, 16.9 oz. or less, into the stadium. Cooling resources, including JTA cooling buses and water coolers, will be available at Gate 4, and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department will provide additional cooling resources in the North concourse.

The Fan Entertainment Zone, located on the southwest plaza level, offers pregame activities and entertainment for fans, although access is limited due to ongoing construction. Fans can enter through Gates 4 and 7 or via the main concourse level.

