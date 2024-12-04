Local

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence placed on Reserve/Injury list, potentially out for season

By Tate Rosenberg, Action News Jax
NFL: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars Dec 1, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) slides down in front of Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) in the second quarter in the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars QB-1 Trevor Lawrence has been placed on the Reserve/Injury list.

This comes after Trevor Lawrence took an elbow to his facemask during the Jaguar’s week 3 game against the Houston Texans by linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. He was confirmed to have received a concussion shortly after.

According to the NFL guidelines, a player on the Reserve/Injury list is required to miss at least four games before being reinstated back to the main roster. For the Jacksonville Jaguars, there are currently only five games left in their season, with the last potential match Lawrence can play being their week 18 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Lawrence took to social media to confirm his health, thanking fans for their support.

