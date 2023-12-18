Local

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence enters concussion protocol

Ravens Jaguars Football Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is brought down by Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike after Lawrence tried to pass in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Jacksonville, Fl — Not only have the Jaguars lost three straight games but they may have lost quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the foreseeable future. Lawrence will enter concussion protocol after being evaluated Sunday night.

Head Coach Doug Pederson believes Lawrence sustained the concussion on a play in the fourth quarter, although the Jags star QB finished out the game, a 23-7 loss to Baltimore.

If Lawrence is unable to go on Christmas Eve against Tampa Bay, C.J. Beathard would get the start. Bethard has a 2-10 record as a starter. He relieved Lawrence on December 4th when Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain.

Lawrence has not missed a start during his career. On Sunday night he threw for 264 yards and a touchdown on 25-of-43 passing. But he made a number of costly mistakes and fumbled twice, including one in the fourth quarter that essentially sealed Baltimore’s eighth victory in its last nine games.



