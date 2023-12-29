Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence ruled out for Sunday’s game against Panthers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned from the Jaguars that star quarterback Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Lawrence was limited in practice this week as he was believed to have injured his throwing shoulder on a fourth-and-one play late in the third quarter of last week’s game against the Buccaneers.

Backup C.J. Beathard finished up the contest, completing 11 of 15 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Lawrence has played three times the following week this season after suffering previous injuries.

