Jaguars’ run defense might be greatest strength in 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If the Jaguars’ dreadful 2025 defense were to have a bright spot, it would be the team’s run defense. While not great by any means, the team fared far better against the run than against the pass. In 2025, the Jaguars’ run defense should only get even better.

Last season, the Jaguars allowed 2,254 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground. As whole numbers, they aren’t great; however, the Jaguars’ defense faced far more plays than most teams. By average yards per carry, the Jags were about league average or even slightly better, allowing 4.4 yards per carry.

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

A very inspiring statistic, the Jaguars were one of four teams to not allow a run of 40 or more yards. The longest rush allowed was just 38 yards. Not too shabby, especially when compared to a league high 14 receptions of 40 or more yards

Even so, it’s an area the Jaguars should greatly improve upon and really should be among the NFL’s best. Josh Hines-Allen stated that he believes that DaVon Hamilton is among the NFL’s nose tackles, a lofty claim of doubt.

The data kinda backs up that notion as DaVon Hamilton’s 12.4% Run-Stop% % in 2024 ranked second best among 153 eligible defensive tackles, according to Pro Football Focus. With another season removed from his troublesome 2023 season, Hamilton could be in for a big 2025.

The Jaguars’ linebacking unit is also particularly great against the run. Devin Lloyd has developed nicely against the run and is the NFL’s surest tackling linebacker. According to PFF, Lloyd ranks second among all LBs in run defense since 2023.

Foye Oluokun has been among the NFL’s most consistent at the position and a great team leader. A healthy Foye Oluokun should do wonders for the Jaguars’ defense this season.

Read: Jaguars announce mock game for fans at EverBank Stadium

The defensive end position is another huge advantage against the run. Both Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker are among the NFL’s best at the position. ESPN analytics had Travon Walker as the ninth-best at his position with a 30% Run-Stop Win% last season.

I find it hard to believe the Jaguars aren’t one of the better teams in run defense this coming season. A healthy defensive line and linebacking corps composed of DaVon Hamilton, Devin Lloyd, Foye Oluokun, Josh Hines-Allen, and Travon Walker figures to be amongst the NFL’s best at stopping the run.

Now, if the Jaguars can get their pass rush and coverage figured out, this defense could drastically improve in 2025. Some better turnover luck could go a long way, too.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.