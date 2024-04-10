Jaguars sign pass rusher Josh Allen to five-year deal

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jaguars have locked up linebacker Josh Allen for the next five years, securing a defensive cornerstone to a long-awaited long-term deal.
ESPN first reported the five-year, $150 million contract with a guarantee of $88 million.
Action Sport Jax Brent Martineau, who is headed to The Masters in Augusta, spoke on Jacksonville’s Morning News moments after the news broke.
LISTEN: Brent Martineau on Josh Allen contract extension, impact on Jaguars
This is a developing story, refresh for updates.
Highest paid defensive players in the NFL on a per-year basis:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 10, 2024
🏈Nick Bosa: $34M
🏈Chris Jones: $31.75M
🏈Josh Allen: $30M
🏈Brian Burns: $28.2M
🏈TJ Watt: $28M
🏈Christian Wilkins: $27.5M https://t.co/ZKT4FbamfJ