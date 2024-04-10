Local

Jaguars sign pass rusher Josh Allen to five-year deal

Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 26: Josh Allen #41 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates after defeating the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jaguars have locked up linebacker Josh Allen for the next five years, securing a defensive cornerstone to a long-awaited long-term deal.

ESPN first reported the five-year, $150 million contract with a guarantee of $88 million.

Action Sport Jax Brent Martineau, who is headed to The Masters in Augusta, spoke on Jacksonville’s Morning News moments after the news broke.

LISTEN: Brent Martineau on Josh Allen contract extension, impact on Jaguars

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.








