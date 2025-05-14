Jaguars’ special teams unit is special indeed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Few realize how crucial special teams play really is. Even the teams themselves don’t prioritize it as much as they maybe should.

The advantage a player like Cowboys’ kicker, Brandon Aubrey provides is priceless.

Aubrey has the ability to score from nearly anywhere on the field. Kicking is more important today than it ever has been.

While it is true that teams are going for it on fourth down more than ever, it is also true that teams are kicking now more than ever. Say goodbye to punting.

Teams are looking for points each and every drive. What a novel concept! In 2024, more field goals were made (937) and attempted (1115) than in any other season in NFL history.

It’s also true that kickers made more FGs of 50 or more yards than in any season in NFL history, in fact it wasn’t even close.

In 2024, NFL kickers made 195 FGs of 50 or more yards; the next closest season was in 2023 where kickers made 158 FGs. Each season kickers are kicking more often and from further down range.

Luckily, with the increased value in special teams from kickers and the new dynamic kickoff, the Jaguars find themselves with one of the best units in the league.

They might just have the very best. As a rookie, Cam Little tied the Jaguars’ franchise record 59-yard field goal and currently sits atop the Jaguars’ career field goal percentage leaders.

He’s only got one season under his belt thus far, but he was excellent in his first season. Little’s ball-holder Logan Cooke is in a league of his own as a punter, genuinely. Logan Cooke is the NFL all-time leader in Net Punt Average (43.6).

No punter in NFL history has been as consistent or productive as Cooke. He’s only getting better too as Cooke set a career high in Net Average this past season, 44.8 yards. In 2024, Cooke got the recognition he deserves, being named First Team All-Pro. Well, we have gone through the kicker and punter, now it’s time for the snapper.

Speaking of All-Pros, Ross Matiscik has been named an All-Pro in back to back seasons (2023, 2024) for the Jaguars.

In 2023, Matisik led all snappers with eight tackles and has yet to have a bad snap. While many think of special teams simply as kickers, punters, and the occasional long snapper, it is so much more.

Daniel Thomas is among the NFL’s best gunners and fans saw Parker Washington return a punt for a touchdown this past season as well.

The Jaguars appeared to really prioritize special teams in the draft, adding Jack Kiser, Bhayshul Tuten, and Rayuan Lane. All three have considerable special teams experience.

They’ll be taught by one of the best as Heath Farwell returns as the Jaguars’ special teams coach. Jaguars’ fans should have high hopes for the team’s special teams unit this season.

If recent history is any indication, this unit should be special once again

