Jaguars take control of AFC South with dominant win over Indy

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars are now in full control of their playoff destiny after a dominant 36-19 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Trevor Lawrence threw for 244 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Travis Etienne Jr. carried the ball 20 times for 74 yards and a couple scores.

Jacksonville has now won four in a row to improve to 9-and-4 and lead the AFC South.

Indianapolis QB Daniel Jones was limited to just 60 yards passing to go along with a pick before exiting the game with an injured Achilles.

Indianapolis has dropped three straight to fall to 8-and-5.

At our best when our best is required.#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/SQly2OmSib — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 7, 2025

Jags into the playoffs now pretty much a lock with two more wins. Really good chance Houston and Jags play opening round of playoffs at whoever wins division. — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) December 8, 2025

This isn't going to be a stats year for Trevor. Even today, he played fantastic and with the rain, some drops - he ends up under 60% completion rate. Is what it is.

Trevor wins...3 of the last 4 years now. — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) December 8, 2025

The Jaguars are not just in first place in the South, they are one of the best teams in the AFC. https://t.co/2b6e3KdMUz — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) December 8, 2025

