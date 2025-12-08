Local

Jaguars take control of AFC South with dominant win over Indy

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars are now in full control of their playoff destiny after a dominant 36-19 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Trevor Lawrence threw for 244 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Travis Etienne Jr. carried the ball 20 times for 74 yards and a couple scores.

Jacksonville has now won four in a row to improve to 9-and-4 and lead the AFC South.

Indianapolis QB Daniel Jones was limited to just 60 yards passing to go along with a pick before exiting the game with an injured Achilles.

Indianapolis has dropped three straight to fall to 8-and-5.

