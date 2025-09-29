Jaguars team up with Helping Hands for Heroes to host Run Up for Heroes 5K

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are teaming up with Helping Hands for Heroes to host the first-ever Run Up for Heroes 5K.

The event takes place Saturday, October 11, at 8 a.m. at the USS Orleck Naval Museum in downtown Jacksonville.

The 5K will raise money to help veterans and their families through transitional housing and support services provided by Helping Hands for Heroes.

This year’s race will also honor two big milestones: the 80th birthday of the USS Orleck and the 250th birthday of the United States Navy.

Organizers say the race isn’t just about running. It’s also about honoring history and showing support for one of the nation’s largest veteran communities.

Participants can expect a patriotic opening ceremony with a color guard, and a post-race celebration with live music, vendors, and awards.

Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome to join. Registration is open online at HandsForHeroes.org.

Proceeds will go directly toward housing and services that help veterans transition to stability.

