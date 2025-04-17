Jalon Walker: A defensive chess piece for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jalon Walker to Jacksonville might be the hottest couple in the draft right now. It is smokescreen season, however, where there is smoke, there often is fire.

These last few weeks, this connection has been on fire. Jalon Walker’s odds to Jacksonville have been skyrocketing recently.

He’s now the second likeliest player for the Jaguars to draft via DraftKings. It really isn’t a huge surprise as to why either.

Jalon Walker is a defensive chess piece. Walker’s size might limit him to being an off-ball linebacker, however, what he can offer as a pass-rusher, in the run game, and in coverage might be too good to pass up.

He was a team-leader at Georgia and only got better as a traditional linebacker with more snaps. Walker was Georgia’s best pass-rusher the last two seasons, amassing 11.5 sacks en route to winning the Butkus Award and first team All-American honors in 2024.

Some may see him as a bit of a tweener, while others may see his versatility for its limitless possibilities. According to Pro FootballFocus, Jalon Walker led all FBS linebackers with 34 pressures.

His 17.2% pass-rush win rate was just as good, ranking second in the country. It’s clear Walker can rush the passer and might just be the second best pass-rusher in this draft class. Unfortunately his small stature (6-foot-1, 243 pounds) limits him primarily to playing off-ball linebacker, a position he is very much still learning.

That said, the traits are there to excel in run-defense and in coverage. Turn back on either of the Texas games and his impact is obvious. Against Texas, Walker amassed 13 pressures, four sacks, and nine defensive stops. When the lights were brightest, Walker shined for Georgia.

In coverage, Walker was rarely targeted, allowing just 10 receptions and 89 yards on the season. It’s still an area for him to work on, however. He’s a solid tackler as well, missing 12.1% of his tackle attempts.

That figure is more or less around the average. What you are getting in Jalon Walker is an exceptional pass-rusher, who is still developing as a linebacker. The traits are all there for him to excel and become a defensive weapon for defensive coordinators to utilize.

It’s up to his future defensive coordinator and coaching staff to get the most out of his talents. If he can improve as an off-ball linebacker, Walker could become an All-Pro type talent and one of the best linebackers in the NFL

