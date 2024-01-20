James Weldon Park is having their first Urban Book Fest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If your New Year’s resolution was to read more books, you can start in Downtown Jacksonville.

The first-ever ‘Jax Urban Book Fest’ is being held at James Weldon Johnson Park.

Read: Newly obtained memo raises question: Did Jacksonville mayor overstep in removing monument?

It is the last event of the United Way’s MLK week of service.

It runs until 6 p.m. and it includes a kid’s book giveaway, a silent auction, and a chance to meet aspiring authors.

Read: New Florida bill proposed would charge people who challenge library books or learning materials

To attend a learn more information visit Attendee Registration.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: St. Johns County approves more than $2.5M to improve two county parks

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.