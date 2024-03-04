Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife, accused in murder-for-hire plot to kill him, seeks dismissal of charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Attorneys representing Shanna Gardner, the woman accused of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot to kill her ex-husband Jared Bridegan in 2022, are asking for all charges against Gardner to be dropped.

The 24-page filing accuses the prosecution of willfully, intentionally, and knowingly violating attorney-client privilege.

It also takes issue with the way the state handled a court-ordered process intended to ensure privileged electronic communications, didn’t make their way into the hands of the state.

The documents filed by Gardner’s attorneys claim prosecutors gained access to electronic documents recovered from Gardner’s phones, computers, and cloud that should have been protected under attorney-client privilege.

“There’s some confusion as to whether or not information that the government should not have had access to, had access to,” Action News Jax Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson said.

Carson explained if the allegations are true, privileged communications or information would not be allowed as evidence presented at trial.

“I mean, that’s always the case. That’s why there are regulations and rules that prohibit the introduction of certain testimony before a court,” Carson said.

While the legal filing by defense lawyers primarily seeks dismissal of all charges against Gardner, it also alternatively requests the case be moved to another jurisdiction or that all of Gardner’s electronic communications be barred from being used as evidence.

Carson argued none of those requests are likely to be granted.

“Will they be penalized for their behavior? Perhaps, but I don’t see that as an ultimate eventuality. And this is just another step for the defense where you make an effort to identify problem areas in the government’s case, so that later, if necessary, you can appeal their behavior,” Carson said.

A hearing on the request is set for Thursday.

