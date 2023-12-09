The JAX Chamber Board of Directors selected Ari Jolly as the 2024 Chamber Chair-Elect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jolly, Expert Counsel for Florida Blue, now serves on the Chamber Executive Committee as General Counsel. The Chamber traditionally selects its chair more than a year in advance.

In the role of Chair-elect next year, she will lead the 2024 Leadership Trip and become Chair in 2025. Chamber Chair Mark Bennett will continue to serve as Chair in 2024.

She is a member of the Florida Bar and the Jacksonville Bar Association and served as Chairman on several boards such as the Board of the Greater Jacksonville Area USO and the Veterans Network at Florida Blue, where she spoke about women veterans and the multicultural U.S. Armed Forces.

She is the immediate past Board of Directors chair of both the Jacksonville Transportation Authority and the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville. Jolly currently serves on the boards of Fleet Landing, the American Public Transportation Association, and the Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute.

To learn more about Ari Jolly's position you can visit their website

