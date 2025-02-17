Jax Fair CEO Weighs in: Weekend Weather Damage Pushes Back New Jacksonville Fairground Open Date

jacksonville — A building under construction that was supposed to be the expo center for the new Jacksonville Fairground site was damaged in Sunday’s stormy weather.

Jacksonville Fair CEO Bill Olson shares the latest information with WOKV on how this damage will impact the opening of the fair.

Jacksonville Fairgrounds first made the announcement that it would move out of Downtown Jacksonville to the Westside early next year. Damage suffered during the storm will push that date back.

LISTEN: Jacksonville Fair CEO Bill Olson





