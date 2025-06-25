Jax Morning News on location: Clay County Sheriff’s Office

Green Cove Springs, Fl — Jacksonville’s Morning News is back in the community today with a visit to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Clay County has experienced tremendous growth through the last several years and CCSO has expanded by increasing the number of uniformed personnel on the streets.

Today we’re hearing from some of those

LISTEN: Training Coordinator, Deputy Matt Swartz

Swartz lost his left leg in a car crash about a decade into his law enforcement career. He retired from law enforcement in New York and became an instructor for U.S.. Department of Homeland Security at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Georgia. Swartz moved to Clay County in 2022 and returned to law enforcement shortly thereafter.

Assistant Chief Chad Ricks talked about the Summer Safety Initiative, which included a robust operation in Keystone Heights, and 12 arrests.

Clay County Emergency Management Director Timothy Devin and Emergency Preparedness Lieutenant Mike Layne spoke about preparations for hurricane season.

Clay County Narcotics Sgt. Chris Faircloth updated the most recent Hammer and Hope event that led to dozens of felony arrests and thousands of illegal drugs seized. CCSO partners with organizations like CLAY TRAIN to deliver outreach programs for the community.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group