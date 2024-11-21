Local

JAX MORNING NEWS ON LOCATION: Feeing Northeast Florida

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Feeding Northeast Florida

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville, Fl — One week before you enjoy a Thanksgiving feast with family, friends and others - we are shining a light on those most in need of a helping hand. Jacksonville’s Morning News is live on location at Feeding Northeast Florida and its newly opened J. Wayne and Delores Barr Weaver Campus.

More than 270,000 of our neighbors face food insecurity. You can start a new tradition of giving in your family. For just $30, provide a family’s holiday meal, and receive Feeding Northeast Florida’s first-ever commemorative holiday ornament.

SPONSOR A FAMILY THIS THANKGIVING

Feeding Northeast Florida is the largest, most efficient food bank serving Baker, Bradford, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns Counties.

LISTEN: Jackie Culver, VP of Philanthropy, explains what food insecurity means, and how 1 in 5 kids in our community will go to bed hungry tonight.

LISTEN: Approximately 13,000 volunteers pack meals for families every year at Feeding NE Florida.


Rich Jones

Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!