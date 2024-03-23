Jax River Jams returns to the riverfront

Jacksonville, Fla. — Music lovers, get ready! Jax River Jams returns to Downtown Jacksonville in two weeks.

It’s a free, four-week-long concert series presented by VyStar Credit Union.

All the action happens at Ford on Bay (288 E. Bay Street).

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. Openers will take the stage starting at 5:00 p.m. Headliners will perform at 8:30 p.m.

Here’s this year’s lineup:

April 4: Country singer, Rodney Atkins

April 11: Alternative, Electro-pop musician, Bishop Briggs

April 18: Hip-hop Duo, EARTHGANG

April 25: Pop singer-songwriter, Andy Grammer

Local bands in the lineup include:

Levon

Jackie Stranger

Rambler Kane

Future Joy

Kenzie’s Place with Kale that Raps

Coyboi

L.O.V.E. Culture featuring Ebonique

Wahid & Mr. Al Pete; Jeff Skigh featuring BayBro

Figga Da Kid

King Ca$hes and Twicee

Full Plate Fam

Let’s Ride Brass Band

The Apostle Floyd Encounter

Madison Hughes

“I am excited that this fantastic free event, which truly offers something for everyone, is returning to Downtown Jacksonville,” Mayor Donna Deegan said in a news release. “My favorite aspect of River Jams is the way it brings people from all over the city together to enjoy four unforgettable evenings of performances by local openers and national headliners. I’m grateful for our sponsors and partners that are making it possible.”

Visit JaxRiverJams.com for more information. Interested sponsors may contact Kady Yellow at kady@dtjax.org for more information.

