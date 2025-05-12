Jax Tours offering Junior Explorers Tour and Scavenger Hunt for the summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jax Tours is launching a new experience that will allow kids to explore downtown Jacksonville.

It’s called The Junior Explorers and Scavenger Hunt summer tour.

Jax Tours said kids will have to find historical points of interest and will learn about the city’s past.

It will run each Wednesday at 10 a.m. starting on May 21 through August 6.

Registration is required. Click here to purchase tickets and schedule a tour.

