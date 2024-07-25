JaxParks hosting free art classes each Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JaxParks has partnered with Jax Artists Guild to offer free art classes.

There will be four per month, one on each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For August, the art style is watercolor. The classes are happening at Gefen Park.

This is the schedule:

1st Saturdays – 6-12 year olds (10 slots available, parents/guardians are required to be present during the class, and are encouraged to participate with their child)

2nd Saturdays – 13-17 year olds (15 slots available, parents/guardians are required to be present or in the area during the class if participant is under 16)

3rd Saturdays – 18+ (20 slots available)

4th Saturdays – 55+ (20 slots available)

For more information on how to register, click here.

