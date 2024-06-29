JaxParks hosting Teen Nights through August

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JaxParks is catering to teenagers this summer.

From June 21 through August 10, there will be Teen Nights on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There will free games, snacks, DJs, laser tag, and more.

Teen Nights are happening at three locations:

Emmett Reed Community Center

Mary Lena Gibbs Community Center

Cuba Hunter Community Center

Registration is on-site with a picture I.D. It’s free for teenagers 13 to 17.

There will be no entry after 9 p.m.

