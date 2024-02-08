Local

JaxParks offering Spring Break Camp 2024 to keep Jacksonville kids active

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Spring Break is almost here, and JaxParks has families covered. The organization announced the dates for its Spring Break Camp 2024 for all Jacksonville kids.

The camp is free and is a great way to keep kids active over the break with a variety of activities, including fitness, sports, arts and crafts, games and new friends for kids to meet.

Online registration opens Feb. 27 and is required for entry. Space is limited.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/JaxParksRegistration.

Camps run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:

