JAXPORT to receive cargo initially bound for Port of Baltimore

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JAXPORT is planning to help take on some of the cargo initially bound for Baltimore that’s been prevented from docking due to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday.

The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has raised concerns about supply chain impacts, considering the port handled 11.7 million tons of cargo last year alone.

Other East Coast ports like JAXPORT are stepping in to fill the gap though.

JAXPORT Board of Directors Chair Daniel Bean told reporters Thursday a shipment of 1,600 vehicles initially bound for Baltimore has been redirected to Jacksonville and will arrive on Sunday.

“We’re uniquely situated to receive vehicles, as one of our largest revenue producers here is vehicles. We receive somewhere between 500,000 and 700,000 vehicles annually. And so, this is our bread and butter,” Bean said.

He said additional shipments could be coming if needed, but with multiple East Coast ports closer to Baltimore than JAXPORT, he expects the local impact to be minimal.

“It’s also the bread and butter for Brunswick and New York as well. So, the folks that were going to call on Baltimore have a couple of different places to look to,” Bean said.

CSX told Action News Jax customers should anticipate potential shipment delays due to the collapse, particularly coal customers.

“CSX is actively communicating with customers to provide updates on their shipment statuses as the situation evolves,” a CSX spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

However, Bean said overall, he anticipates minimal supply chain issues here in Northeast Florida, as the bulk of product shipped into Baltimore is bound for the Midwest.

“I don’t think we’ll have any disruption here,” Bean said.

Bean also mentioned he believes there’s a possibility the port of Baltimore reopens sooner than many may be expecting, noting it doesn’t take that large of a channel to permit the flow of ships.

