JAXPORT receives 2025 Quest for Quality Award for operational excellence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) has been awarded a 2025 Quest for Quality Award by Logistics Management magazine, recognizing it as one of the nation’s top-performing ports.

JAXPORT achieved the highest ‘Ease of Doing Business’ score among all coastal ports in North America in the annual survey conducted by Logistics Management magazine. This survey is a prestigious honor in the transportation and logistics industry, assessing ports across multiple performance areas.

“Our team is committed to delivering exceptional service every day, complementing the strong schedule reliability and connectivity our customers expect from Jacksonville,” said JAXPORT CEO Eric Green.

JAXPORT is enhancing its capabilities in 2025 with new global ocean carrier services that connect Jacksonville to Europe, Asia, and South America. These expansions are supported by investments in new container cranes and modernized berths and terminals, which are expected to increase efficiencies for shippers.

The Quest for Quality Awards, now in its 42nd year, are determined by thousands of logistics professionals who rate transportation providers based on their service experiences. JAXPORT has received this award five times over the past decade.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Located in the heart of the Southeast U.S., JAXPORT is Florida’s No. 1 container port by volume and is also a leading port for vehicle handling and breakbulk.

It offers efficient vessel operations, including a 47-foot deepwater harbor with two-way ship traffic, and provides same-day access to 98 million U.S. consumers.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]