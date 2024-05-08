JaxReady Fest to highlight emergency preparedness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Emergency Preparedness Division and JEA are teaming up to host the inaugural JaxReady Fest.

It’s a free, interactive event that will teach you about 911 calls, severe weather preparedness, water safety, and more.

There will be over 60 exhibitors, hands-on demonstrations, and free items to help build your emergency kit.

It’s happening at the Prime Osborn Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 10 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 11.

You can find a full list of events on the JaxReady Fest website.

