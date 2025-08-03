Jay Fund gives four families battling cancer diagnosis/recovery special visit to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s now been around two years since Henry Wodicka was diagnosed with leukemia at just seven years old.

In two years of treatment, Henry underwent countless chemotherapy sessions, with his family often having to drive two hours each way for his lifesaving care, and Henry unable to experience a normal childhood.

“Henry did have a port in his chest, so that did limit his ability to you know swim safely in all bodies of water,” Henry’s father, Braden Wodicka, explained Sunday morning. “We have a cabin on a river that is kind of our lifeblood of our family, and you know, not being able to participate in those activities throughout the summers, you know, were kind of a big bummer for him.”

On Sunday morning, Henry and three other families with children just like him got the chance for a mental break away from the strains of a cancer diagnosis, getting an up-close look at the Jacksonville Jaguars training camp, all thanks to the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund.

Now having completed his cancer treatments and undergoing monthly checkups, Henry’s dad Braden, said Sunday morning the training camp Jay Fund visit serves as an opportunity for Henry to also make up for lost memories with his three younger siblings.

“Just to kind of explore and experience memories together as a family and continue to, make those childhood core memories, you know so to speak, that they’ll be looking back on 10 years from now, that’s one of the great things that we’re able to achieve and experience as a family thanks to the Jay Fund,” Braden explained.

Now, Braden says the hope is that through the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund, Henry and other kids just like him battling their cancer diagnosis or going through their cancer recovery can continue to make up for those lost childhood memories.

“From my family to those out there that give it, thank you so much for everything you do and you give. And we wouldn’t be able to do it without you,” Braden said.

You can find more information on the Jay Fund and how you can get involved by clicking the link here.

