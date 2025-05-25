Jazz Fest gates delayed for hours, artist no longer performing

The Jacksonville Jazz Fest announced that its gate delay Sunday afternoon will extend into the evening.

Organizers said they made the decision due to thunderstorms in the area. Duval had a severe thunderstorm warning issued at least once Sunday afternoon.

Connie Han will also no longer be performing.

The gate opening times are subject to change depending on the weather.

“The safety of all guests and performers is our top priority,” said organizers on social media.

