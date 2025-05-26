Jazz Fest turnout exceeded last year’s, city says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2025 Jacksonville Jazz Festival officially wrapped up Sunday, and despite lengthy rain delays, organizers tell Action News Jax the overall turnout for this year’s festival was larger than last year’s.

For the first time, the Jacksonville Jazz Festival was held at the Tailgaters Lot in the sports and entertainment district. It was also the first time in many years that the Jazz Festival only had one stage for performances.

City officials said that the music festival saw roughly 10,000 people attend on Friday.

On Saturday, the festival had just over 14,000 people, and Sunday, over 5,000 people still attended despite not opening until around 8 P.M. due to rain. That makes the total attendance over the festival’s 3 days at roughly 30,000 people. That’s roughly 6,000 more people than last year, according to the event’s organizers.

“People came out and had a great time,” said Alex Alston, Sports & Entertainment Officer for the City of Jacksonville.

Last year the festival was held at Metropolitan Park. Alston says the location change allowed for more people to attend the festival.

“It enabled the crowd to really spread out. We were able to put our food trucks and some of our vendors outside of our main footprint, but still be part of the festival, which worked out great,” said Alston.

However, not everyone was a fan of the location change. Some liked the festival being held closer to downtown’s urban core.

“I did like the other location a lot,” said festival attendee Dolly Singleton.

“I love the location, but its not the best location,” said Festival attendee William Steele.

We also asked if the festival will be held here again next year. Alston says they are not sure yet, but they should know in a couple of weeks.

