Jazz Fest: What to know before you go

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jazz Fest is back for Memorial Day weekend.

Music starts at 4 p.m. on Friday, and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know before you go:

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: What are the best, worst airlines, airports for Memorial Day travel?

The festival is cashless. Debit and credit cards and mobile payments will be accepted.

Entry points are located on the west side of Daily’s Place at Gate 1, and on the east side at Gate 4.

Gator Bowl Boulevard will be closed from Talleyrand Avenue to Lot J through Monday at 6 a.m.

No oversized/large bags will be permitted. Purses will be allowed.

Empty, 6-pack-sized soft coolers will be allowed.

Chairs will be allowed in Metro Park, but not inside Daily’s Place.

Read: ‘With a heavy heart:’ A1A Ale Works in St. Augustine set to close over Memorial Day weekend

Click here for the lineup of performers.

Click here for a festival map.

Jazz Fest Begins Today...



The Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition kicks off the four-day festival today, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Florida Theater.



The festival continues May 24 – 26 during the following times: Friday, May 24, from 4:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m., Saturday, May 25,… pic.twitter.com/b1qXTLmh5R — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 23, 2024

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.