JEA at 100% capacity of supplies and staff ahead of Hurricane Milton

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA has restocked its resources after Hurricane Helene. JEA spokeswoman Karen McAllister said the utility’s crews are prepared for a quick turnaround with Hurricane Milton approaching.

“We stock our supplies at JEA year-round, not just before a storm, so we were well prepared before hurricane Helene,” JEA Spokeswoman Karen McAllister said.

JEA lost 200 transformers during Hurricane Helene. But the utility’s leaders gave us a tour of the nearly 3,000 replacement transformers they have on standby if Hurricane Milton takes out part of the local power grid.

“Here you can see behind me at our warehouse. We are stocked with supplies for storms -- transformers, cables, poles -- all of the items that we need to restore power in the aftermath of the storm,” McAllister said.

Mcallister said JEA replaced 111,000 feet of cable and 70 poles after Helene. She said crews are prepared for whatever this coming storm will do.

“Well our crews certainly worked long hours throughout Hurricane Helene restoring power throughout our community, but they are prepared. They are ready,” McAllister said.

JEA officials said they expect this storm to affect residents’ water and power. They ask people to be patient as crews will be making repairs as quickly as possible.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said during a Monday night briefing that the crews who came to help Duval County for mutual aid for Hurricane Helene will be headed elsewhere.

JEA will still be fully staffed for Milton, it will just have 37% fewer total crews to get the job done compared with Helene, Deegan said.

