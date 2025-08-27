JEA approves $1.5 billion natural gas plant amid rising costs, environmental concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA’s Board of Directors voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a major infrastructure project: a $1.57 billion combined cycle natural gas facility at the site of the former St. Johns River Power Park in North Jacksonville.

The utility says the new plant will help meet growing energy demands across Northeast Florida, but there are questions about the cost, location, and leadership behind the deal.

It comes as utility base rates have steadily increased in recent years due to a number of factors the utility has claimed are out of its control, like a massive commitment to the Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant in Georgia.

Why This Matters to You

Expected cost to ratepayers: $6 billion over 30 years, including debt service, fixed costs and fuel.

$6 billion over 30 years, including debt service, fixed costs and fuel. Project location: Environmentally sensitive area near the Lower St. Johns River, San Carlos Creek, and the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve

Environmentally sensitive area near the Lower St. Johns River, San Carlos Creek, and the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve Purpose: Replace aging Unit 3 at Northside Generation Station by 2031

Replace aging Unit 3 at Northside Generation Station by 2031 Expected efficiency gain: 30% more efficient than the existing unit

30% more efficient than the existing unit Capacity: Power up to 300,000 homes with a 640 megawatt combined cycle turbine

Cost Nearly Doubles Since 2023

Originally estimated at around $800 million two years ago, the price tag for the new plant has almost doubled. JEA says the investment will be paid off over three decades, but ratepayers will ultimately foot the $6 billion bill.

JEA’s leadership insists it’s the best long-term option.

“We have to deliver reliable energy to all JEA customers,” said Board Chair Joseph DiSalvo. “The risk is unacceptable if we punt combined cycle down the road.”

Vickie Cavey to Sign the Deal

JEA CEO Vickie Cavey has been granted authority to negotiate and sign the contract with GE Vernova by the end of August.

But Cavey’s involvement raises questions.

In 2024, she denied negotiating JEA’s controversial investment in Plant Vogtle during her time with JEA from 2001 -2012 as the Director of Strategic Partnerships and Acquisitions. The Georgia nuclear project ended up $5 billion over budget and seven years behind schedule, despite her own resume listing her as being responsible for “negotiation and management of all Purchased Power Agreements.”

Cavey was hired in April 2024, after former CEO Jay Stowe was forced out by the board. It led to a Jacksonville Office of Inspector General investigation, which was called a “b.s. cover-up job” by a whistleblower after there were no findings of Sunshine Law violations.

Environmental Concerns Linger

Lisa Rinaman of the St. Johns Riverkeeper said she has concerns about placing a major fossil fuel facility in a sensitive ecological zone.

“We are disappointed and deeply concerned that JEA has no plans to retire their existing coal facilities, is committing to fossil fuels for another 30 years and making our community and our river more vulnerable as a result,” said Rinaman in a statement.

The plant will sit near the Lower St. Johns River, San Carlos Creek, and the Timucuan Preserve - areas known for wildlife, wetlands, and water quality concerns.

Becker is waiting for a full response from the city.

Why Not Just Buy Power Instead?

JEA evaluated two options:

Self-build plant: $6.24 billion over 30 years

Purchase power agreement (PPA) with Florida Power & Light (FPL): $6.18 billion

JEA financial evaluation of project options JEA financial evaluation of project options

But JEA says building its own plant gives them more control, lower cost per megawatt hour, and long-term reliability.

“A debt-free facility after 30 years and better gas efficiency make this a better deal,” a spokesperson said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

What’s Next?

With the board’s approval in hand, JEA plans to:

Reserve its place in GE Vernova’s production schedule by the end of August

Select an engineering and construction firm

Begin work on the plant soon, targeting completion before 2032

The decision comes amid growing demand — JEA recently hit a new summer power usage record in 2025 as base rates also increased twice this year.

“We are doing everything we can to keep impacts on customers to a minimum,” said a JEA spokesperson. “We will be proceeding to file a Determination of Need application with the Florida Public Service Commission, as required by the Florida Power Plant Siting Act. This application is the initial step in the regulatory approval process for new power generation facilities.”

Stay with Action News Jax as we track:

Environmental impact assessments

Final contract negotiations

Long-term effects on your utility bill

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]