JEA board approves $2.37B budget that includes $179M for the City of Jacksonville

The board of city-owned utility JEA has approved a record budget that includes a historic contribution to the City of Jacksonville.

The $2.37 billion budget is $200 million more than last year.

It includes a record $179 million city contribution, including a one-time $40 million request as the city battles a budget crunch.

JEA is required to make an annual contribution in place of paying property tax.

JEA adopted a rate increase that began April 1, and there will be another on October 1.

The Jacksonville City Council must approve the budget by then.

