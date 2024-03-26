JEA Board to vote on rate increase to offset costs associated with Plant Vogtle construction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Keep an eye on your electric bill because come April 1, you may see some changes.

JEA is set to vote Tuesday on a proposal that would incrementally increase your rate. If approved, the base rate would increase by 4% and 5%.

However, Action News Jax’s Alexus Cleavenger spoke with a representative for JEA, who said that even if the measure is approved, some residential customers may see the electrical portion of their bill decrease depending on usage. This is due to lower natural gas prices.

At a JEA rate hearing back in February, JEA leaders recommended the board of directors consider incremental base rate increases for residential and commercial customers.

Under the proposal, the basic monthly charge for residential customers would increase by 4% and 5%. The 5% monthly charge is equal to about 75 cents and the 4% energy charge is an almost $3 increase.

JEA said it’s projecting fuel rates to decline during spring to the low to mid-$30 range. According to JEA, that’s the lowest level since November 2021, and the public utility said its biggest cost driver is the Plant Vogtle nuclear plant in Georgia. JEA is committed to buying power from the plant.

The JEA Board of Directors will hold a meeting on Tuesday at 11 a.m. to vote on the rate increase.

