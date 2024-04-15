JEA CEO Jay Stowe Resigns, Vickie Cavey Selected as Interim CEO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jay Stowe, who was hired to lead JEA as its CEO in November of 2020, stepped down from his post-Monday.

Stowe entered the role following the failed attempt to sell JEA and board members noted he made a lot of progress restoring public faith in the utility.

“The true meaning of life is to plant trees under whose shade you do not expect to sit. I hope the trees we have planted will yield shade for many people for years to come,” said Stowe in his final comments to the board.

Stowe’s resignation was unanimously accepted by the JEA Board, and his temporary replacement, JEA consultant Vickie Cavey was selected just minutes later.

Her appointment received just one no-vote.

Stowe will continue serving as a consultant for the utility until August 15th, receiving his regular salary and benefits.

He’ll receive a lump sum payment of $257,500 as part of the terms of his severance.

JEA Board Chair Joseph DiSalvo cited disagreements over the future of JEA, particularly the unity’s plans to spend $9 billion on capital projects over the next decade, as the reason for the split with Stowe.

“It’s a sports analogy, you know Belichick and Kraft decided to part ways. Same thing. Nothing derogatory against Jay or whatever. Did a great job, but we just have different philosophies. We needed to go differently,” said DiSalvo.

Councilmember Rory Diamond (R-District 14) told Action News Jax there were also concerns with transparency and multiple high-level executives who lived out of Duval County working remotely.

“Key executives that are living in New Jersey, Tennessee, and South Florida. I want key executives who live in Jacksonville,” said Diamond.

Interim CEO Cavey noted remote work is going to be something the utility takes a long hard look at.

“It’s very difficult to have all employees remote or not at least hybrid, especially in your headquarters. So, we’re going to look at that and it’s going to be a very thorough evaluation,” said Cavey.

The board chair noted the search for a new permanent CEO could be a long process.

He suggested having a new permanent CEO in place by December would be an ambitious target.

