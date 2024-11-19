JEA conducting project comply with EPA lead and copper rules

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA is currently conducting a multi-phase project called the Water Service Line Verification Project.

It’s to make sure the utility complies with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Lead and Copper Rule Revisions.

During the first phase, JEA took inventory of all water service lines in its territory and randomly selected customers’ private water service lines.

According to a news release, JEA has not found any lead water service lines but has identified customers who have lines made of galvanized steel, which could contain lead.

Now, JEA is reaching out to more than 8,000 customers with galvanized steel lines and 40,000 customers with unknown material lines.

Those with galvanized steel lines may need to have their line replaced. JEA will contact you.

If you have an unknown material line, JEA encourages you to complete a water service line self-verification.

Customers can check the latest results of our water service line survey, submit their own results, and get more information on JEA’s Water Service Line Verification Project here.

