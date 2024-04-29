JEA customers to get nuclear energy from new Plant Vogtle unit

WAYNESBORO, Ga. — JEA customers will now receive carbon-free nuclear energy from a new Plant Vogtle unit, according to a news release.

Georgia Power’s new Plant Vogtle Unit 4 started commercial operation Monday morning.

“This marks a big step for nuclear energy in our country and a key milestone for JEA as we work toward our clean energy goals,” JEA Interim Managing Director and CEO Vickie Cavey said in the news release.

Cavey said JEA will continue to expand its portfolio for sustainable and reliable energy.

The utility’s current goal is to have 35% clean energy by 2030.

With the new unit online, JEA anticipates about 13% of its energy mix to be from Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4, according to the news release.

