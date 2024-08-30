Local

JEA pulls plug on card service fee subsidy that cost $9M

By Ben Becker, Action News Jax

JEA logo (JEA.com)

By Ben Becker, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA pulls plug on a card service fee subsidy for customers that Action News Jax Ben Becker has learned cost the utility – and rate payers - $9 million.

On Thursday, the utility announced the return of the vendor service fee for debit and credit payments made on its website or on the phone, starting Sept. 30.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

JEA waived the service fee starting in October 2022 to assist customers who were having trouble paying their bills during COVID.

The $9 million in costs incurred by the utility, is spread across all JEA ratepayers and not just the ones who choose to pay by card.

JEA says there have been nearly 4.5 million customer transactions through July 2024.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The following are the new service fees:

  • For a total payment of up to $400, the fee is $2.35
  • For a total payment of $400.01-$1,000, the fee is $8.95
  • For a total payment of $1,000.01-$10,000, the fee is $150.00

The utility says this fee is a pass-through cost charged by its payment processing vendor. Payments made by cash, check, or using a bank account will remain fee-free.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!