Local

JEA Trial: Closing arguments set to begin Wednesday

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JEA Trial

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Closing arguments are set to start Wednesday in the federal fraud trial of 2 former JEA executives.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Prosecutors say former CEO Aaron Zahn and former CFO Ryan Wannamacher stood to make millions if the proposed sale of JEA had gone through.

Two separate juries are hearing the case; one jury for each defendant.

The trial started 2 weeks ago.

Action News Jax will be in the courtroom and will bring you the very latest.

Read: JEA Trial: Defense for former JEA executives could start calling witnesses

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!