JEA Trial: Defense for former JEA executives could start calling witnesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The defense team in the federal fraud trial for 2 JEA executives could start calling witnesses this week.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The case centers around former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn and former CFO Ryan Wannamacher. They’re charged with conspiracy and wire fraud.

Federal prosecutors questioned witnesses without a jury present on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

JEA’s former compensation committee chair Camille Lee-Johnson took the stand. She invoked her 5th Amendment right to not incriminate herself and did not respond with actual answers to most questions they asked.

It’s not clear if she will testify in front of jurors when the trial resumes Monday morning.

Action News Jax will be in the courtroom and will provide updates as they become available.

Read: JEA Trial: Former roommate of former JEA CEO says mayor supported him getting $40 million from sale

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.