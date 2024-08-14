Jekyll Island Club Resort voted No. 2 Best Destination Resort in the U.S.

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — A Golden Isles hotel has been recognized as one of the best in the country.

USA Today’s 10Best surveyed its readers to rate the Best Destination Resorts of 2024 from 20 nominees selected “by a panel of experts.”

Of those nominees, Jekyll Island Club Resort in Southeast Georgia was voted No. 2.

The panel of experts cited the resort’s “Southern charm, expansive grounds, and a variety of accommodations from grand mansions to oceanfront suites.”

This isn’t the only recent recognition for the Golden Isles, which are made up of Jekyll Island, Little St. Simons Island, Sea Island, and St. Simons Island. Travel + Leisure magazine’s ”World’s Best Awards” survey for 2024 ranked the Golden Isles the No. 1 islands in the continental U.S. with a reader score of 90.29. They also ranked number 15 in the world.

“Our team is thrilled with this award because it recognizes the contributions of everyone involved, from our owners and investors who committed the resources to enrich the property itself and the staff who do the essential work of providing a superior guest experience,” Jekyll Island Club Resort managing director Shane Pappas said in a news release. “It is an honor we can all be proud of.”

To see the full ranking of the 10Best, including the No. 1 ranked Hidden Pond Resort in Kennebunkport, Maine, click here.

