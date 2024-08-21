Local

JFRD announces death of recently promoted Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department engineer

Recently promoted JFRD Engineer Ian Church has died, JFRD announced on its social media pages.

Recently promoted JFRD Engineer Ian Church has died, JFRD announced on its social media pages.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own who died Tuesday morning.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Engineer Ian Church had just been promoted in June.

Your Board of Directors regret to inform you of the death this morning, August 20, 2024, of Fund member active-duty...

Posted by Jacksonville Firefighters Death Benefit Fund, Inc. on Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Church joined JFRD in early 2021. Before that, he worked for Clay County Fire Rescue.

The circumstances of his death have not been made public.

A GoFundMe has been set up on behalf of Church’s family. To learn more, click here.

