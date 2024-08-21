JFRD: Delays expected due to fuel spill from traffic accident near Baymeadows Rd., Philips Highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) has issued a warning to drivers to expect delays near the intersection of Baymeadows Road and Philips Highway on Wednesday morning due to a traffic accident that resulted in a fuel spill.

JFRD has deployed a hazmat team to the scene to manage the spill, and drivers are being encouraged to proceed with caution in the area or seek alternative routes if possible.

Action News Jax is actively working to gather more information on the incident.

Crews are working a traffic accident at Baymeadows road and Philips hwy involving a fuel spill…the hazmat team is on scene, expect delays. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) August 21, 2024

